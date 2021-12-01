Recap: Okta Q3 Earnings

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Okta beat estimated earnings by 70.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.24, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $133,301,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Okta's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.2 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.1 0.06 0.04 Revenue Estimate 296.52M 238.31M 221.85M 202.70M Revenue Actual 315.50M 251.01M 234.74M 217.38M

