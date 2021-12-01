Recap: Okta Q3 Earnings
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Okta beat estimated earnings by 70.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $133,301,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Okta's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.35
|-0.2
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.1
|0.06
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|296.52M
|238.31M
|221.85M
|202.70M
|Revenue Actual
|315.50M
|251.01M
|234.74M
|217.38M
