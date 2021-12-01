Recap: PVH Q3 Earnings

PVH (NYSE:PVH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PVH beat estimated earnings by 28.99%, reporting an EPS of $2.67 versus an estimate of $2.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $215,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.52, which was followed by a 15.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PVH's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.20 0.83 -0.34 0.24 EPS Actual 2.72 1.92 -0.38 1.32 Revenue Estimate 2.14B 1.93B 2.12B 2.00B Revenue Actual 2.31B 2.08B 2.09B 2.12B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

PVH management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.95 and $2.0 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -26.03% in quarter-over-quarter growth for PVH, a bearish signal to many investors.

