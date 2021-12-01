 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Home Depot 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Home Depot 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.19% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In HD: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 24.86 shares of Home Depot at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in HD would have produced an average annual return of 26.08%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $427.79 billion.

Home Depot's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000.00 in Home Depot you would have approximately $12,661.68 today.

In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HD)

Expert Ratings For Home Depot
Retail Inventories Up Ahead of Holidays but Replenishment Cycle Still Lengthy
Delta Apparel Appoints Simone Walsh As Finance Chief
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Wedbush's Seth Basham Talks Q3 Winners, Losers With PreMarket Prep Plus
Big Box Retailers Determined to Save Christmas
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com