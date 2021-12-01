 Skip to main content

Recap: Build-A-Bear Workshop Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Recap: Build-A-Bear Workshop Q3 Earnings

 

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop beat estimated earnings by 323.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20,466,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.53 0.16 -0.04
EPS Actual 0.43 0.60 0.47 0.11
Revenue Estimate 81.00M 42.95M 90.49M 72.93M
Revenue Actual 94.73M 91.69M 93.66M 74.67M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

