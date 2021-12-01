Recap: Build-A-Bear Workshop Q3 Earnings
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Build-A-Bear Workshop beat estimated earnings by 323.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $20,466,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.53
|0.16
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.60
|0.47
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|81.00M
|42.95M
|90.49M
|72.93M
|Revenue Actual
|94.73M
|91.69M
|93.66M
|74.67M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News