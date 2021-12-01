Recap: Build-A-Bear Workshop Q3 Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop beat estimated earnings by 323.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20,466,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.53 0.16 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.43 0.60 0.47 0.11 Revenue Estimate 81.00M 42.95M 90.49M 72.93M Revenue Actual 94.73M 91.69M 93.66M 74.67M

