 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Target Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Target Stock In The Last 5 Years

Target (NYSE:TGT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.15% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In TGT: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 12.83 shares of Target at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in TGT would have produced an average annual return of 25.82%. Currently, Target has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion.

Target's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000.00 in Target you would have approximately $3,636.71 today.

In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

Holiday Heroes: Shipt is Ready for Last-Minute Needs
7 Black Friday Stocks To Watch
Amazon Dominates Holiday Price War, Causes Retail Ripple Effect
Big Drop in Black Friday Retails Store Traffic Compared To 2019 As Many Shoppers Opt To Go Online
Big Box Retailers Determined to Save Christmas
This Iconic Footwear Maker Passes Coinbase, Starbucks And Target In Apple App Store Ahead Of The Holidays
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com