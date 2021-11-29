A Preview Of Boqii Holding's Earnings

Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Boqii Holding will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Boqii Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Boqii Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.13 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.09 -0.07 -0.07 Price Change % 3.59% -6.09% -13.93% -2.1%

Stock Performance

Shares of Boqii Holding were trading at $1.62 as of November 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 75.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

