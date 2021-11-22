5 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion before the opening bell. Agilent shares rose 0.4% to $164.90 in after-hours trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares dropped more than 9% in the week ending Nov. 19, underperforming most of its electric-vehicle peers. The stock, however, saw an upward bounce in late trading on Friday as the company announced Friday following the market close that it has completed its previously announced at-the-market offering of 53.29 million ADSs and raised $2 billion in gross proceeds. NIO shares gained 2.8% to $39.75 in the after-hours trading session on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) to have earned $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zoom Video shares fell 0.3% to $250.63 in after-hours trading.

