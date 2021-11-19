 Skip to main content

Drilling Deep: Every Method of Testing Drivers for Drugs Has Pros and Cons
FreightWaves  
November 19, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Testing for drug use in drivers rests now primarily on urinalysis. But it has drawbacks.

Others argue that hair testing is preferable. But it has drawbacks too. Saliva testing? Easy to do, but it isn't perfect.

On this week's Drilling Deep podcast, two academics who have studied the issue join host John Kingston to discuss recent research they've completed on the various methods now in use and under discussion for the future. Douglas Voss from the University of Central Arkansas and Ron Gordon from the University of Arkansas will discuss their findings and the state of the current debate in the industry.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the latest results from a key oil industry report and what it means for prices going forward.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

