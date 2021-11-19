Recap: Dolphin Entertainment Q3 Earnings

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dolphin Entertainment their estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,008,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 4.6% increase in the share price the next day.

