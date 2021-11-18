Williams-Sonoma: Q3 Earnings Insights
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Williams-Sonoma their estimated earnings by 7.79%, reporting an EPS of $3.32 versus an estimate of $3.08, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $283,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64, which was followed by a 9.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Williams-Sonoma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.60
|1.83
|3.39
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|3.24
|2.93
|3.95
|2.56
|Revenue Estimate
|1.81B
|1.52B
|2.17B
|1.60B
|Revenue Actual
|1.95B
|1.75B
|2.29B
|1.76B
