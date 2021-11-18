Alibaba: Q2 Earnings Insights
Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:24 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alibaba Group Holding their estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.93, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $8,309,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alibaba Group Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.24
|1.78
|3.25
|2.11
|EPS Actual
|2.57
|1.58
|3.38
|2.65
|Revenue Estimate
|32.54B
|28.06B
|33.35B
|23.17B
|Revenue Actual
|31.86B
|28.60B
|33.88B
|22.84B
