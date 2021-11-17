Recap: QuickLogic Q3 Earnings
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
QuickLogic their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,078,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 15.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at QuickLogic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-0.13
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.12
|-0.15
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|2.80M
|2.50M
|2.70M
|2.00M
|Revenue Actual
|2.88M
|2.24M
|2.50M
|1.78M
