Recap: QuickLogic Q3 Earnings
November 17, 2021  
November 17, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
Recap: QuickLogic Q3 Earnings

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QuickLogic their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,078,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 15.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QuickLogic's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.07 -0.13 -0.19
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.12 -0.15 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 2.80M 2.50M 2.70M 2.00M
Revenue Actual 2.88M 2.24M 2.50M 1.78M

