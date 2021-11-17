Recap: NVIDIA Q3 Earnings
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NVIDIA their estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.1, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,377,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NVIDIA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|0.82
|0.70
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|0.92
|0.78
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|6.33B
|5.40B
|4.82B
|4.41B
|Revenue Actual
|6.51B
|5.66B
|5.00B
|4.73B
