TJX Companies Jumps Over 7% On Earnings Beat: Option Analysis

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) released earnings today before the market open, beating on EPS (+4.2%) and revenue (+2.14%).

What Happened: Traders took this good news and have been actively bidding the stock higher, which is up over 7% on Wednesday.

Trading activity has been strong with more than 15 million shares traded today versus the 10 day average of 7 million shares.

Options traders have also been very active in the stock trading more than 76,000 options today (image below).

What is most notable on today's option flows is the heavy call buying with more than 66,000 options being calls and roughly 9,000 options being puts.

Why It Matters: Anytime you have nine out of 10 options on the day being calls, it suggests traders have a strong bullish bias and have been using calls aggressively on the stock.

Prior to Wednesday, there were approximately 195,000 total options on the stock. This means today's option flows of 76,000-plus represent a 38% increase on the day.

Also, before Wednesday, about 51% of the options (~99,000) were set to expire Friday. Today's activity added approximately 20,000 more options expiring Friday. This large amount of options rolling off Friday may create headwinds for the stock near current levels.

What's Next: The largest strikes by volume for the Nov. 19 expiry are the $75 and $77.5 with open interest and volume dropping off materially above that. This may suggest option traders don't have much confidence for the stock to climb above $77.5 by Friday.

But what is more noteworthy is the 16,000-plus calls at the $80 strike for the Dec. 17 expiry (image below).

A large number of calls at the $80 strike suggest option traders can see the stock rising to $80 by the Dec. 17 expiry. This suggests option traders are lifting their expectations a month out without much material interest above that strike.

