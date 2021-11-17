 Skip to main content

Despegar.com Shares Pop On Q3 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 11:53am   Comments
  • Despegar.com Corp (NYSE: DESP) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 610.4% year-on-year, to $83.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $74.90 million. Revenues declined 37% versus 3Q19.
  • Gross Bookings increased 298% Y/Y but declined 44% compared to 3Q19.
  • Transactions increased 221% Y/Y and decreased 30% against Q3 FY19, with Mobile accounting for 48% of Transactions in the quarter.
  • The gross profit was $42.6 million, with a margin of 51.2%.
  • The operating expenses increased 53% Y/Y to $64.9 million. The operating loss was $(22.3) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed Y/Y to $(10.3) million.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.30) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.32).
  • The company held $276.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • "While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger, we anticipate stronger domestic travel during this upcoming summer season in South America," said CEO Damian Scokin.
  • Price Action: DESP shares are trading higher by 5.84% at $11.78 on the last check Wednesday.

