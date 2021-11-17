 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: Alibaba Group Holding
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alibaba Group Holding will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.93

Alibaba Group Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alibaba Group Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.24 1.78 3.25 2.11
EPS Actual 2.57 1.58 3.38 2.65
Price Change % 1.69% 1.66% 3.51% 4.24%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding were trading at $168.43 as of November 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

