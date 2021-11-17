Recap: iMedia Brands Q3 Earnings
iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iMedia Brands their estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.42, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $21,656,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iMedia Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.37
|-0.22
|-0.40
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|120.82M
|99.19M
|124.59M
|108.37M
|Revenue Actual
|113.44M
|113.20M
|124.80M
|109.03M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News