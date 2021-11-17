 Skip to main content

Recap: iMedia Brands Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Recap: iMedia Brands Q3 Earnings

 

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iMedia Brands their estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.42, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $21,656,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iMedia Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.37 -0.22 -0.40
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.21 -0.21 -0.39
Revenue Estimate 120.82M 99.19M 124.59M 108.37M
Revenue Actual 113.44M 113.20M 124.80M 109.03M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

