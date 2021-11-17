Shoe Carnival: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Shoe Carnival their estimated earnings by 42.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $81,757,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.83, which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.70
|0.26
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|1.54
|1.51
|0.26
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|293.56M
|274.36M
|253.90M
|275.58M
|Revenue Actual
|332.23M
|328.46M
|253.90M
|274.58M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Shoe Carnival management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.1 and $1.15 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -31.4% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Shoe Carnival, a bearish signal to many investors.
