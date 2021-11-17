Shoe Carnival: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Shoe Carnival their estimated earnings by 42.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $81,757,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.83, which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.70 0.26 0.35 EPS Actual 1.54 1.51 0.26 0.52 Revenue Estimate 293.56M 274.36M 253.90M 275.58M Revenue Actual 332.23M 328.46M 253.90M 274.58M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Shoe Carnival management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.1 and $1.15 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -31.4% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Shoe Carnival, a bearish signal to many investors.

