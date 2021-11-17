 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shoe Carnival: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:
Shoe Carnival: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shoe Carnival their estimated earnings by 42.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $81,757,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.83, which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.71 0.70 0.26 0.35
EPS Actual 1.54 1.51 0.26 0.52
Revenue Estimate 293.56M 274.36M 253.90M 275.58M
Revenue Actual 332.23M 328.46M 253.90M 274.58M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Shoe Carnival management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.1 and $1.15 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -31.4% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Shoe Carnival, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SCVL)

Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2021
Earnings Preview: Shoe Carnival
A Look Into Shoe Carnival's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com