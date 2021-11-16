 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For Cisco Systems
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:21am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cisco Systems will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.80

Cisco Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 2.44%, which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cisco Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.82 0.82 0.76 0.70
EPS Actual 0.84 0.83 0.79 0.76
Price Change % 3.84% 0.72% -2.6% 7.06%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems were trading at $57.27 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (CSCO)

Weekly Preview – A Snapshot of Retail
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Cisco Systems
A Look Into Cisco's Debt
How Cisco Built A Multi-Billion Dollar Enterprise Agreement SaaS Portfolio
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Alleghany, Blade Air Mobility, Gene Therapy Picks And More
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings