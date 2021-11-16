 Skip to main content

Ozon Clocks GMV Growth Of 145% In Q3
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 8:57am   Comments
  • Russian e-commerce platform Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZONreported a third-quarter FY21 Gross merchandise value (GMV) growth of 145% year-on-year to RUB 108.3 billion.
  • The number of orders grew by 239% Y/Y to 56.2 million.
  • The Ozon platform attracted circa 1 million active users per month during Q3 helping the customer base exceed 21 million active users, up 87% Y/Y.
  • The loss extended to RUB (14) billion versus RUB (3.9) billion last year.
  • Ozon held cash and cash equivalents of RUB 116.5 billion.
  • In Q3, our GMV more than doubled compared to last year. Given strong momentum year to date, we raise our GMV growth guidance to 120% in 2021, CEO Alexander Shulgin said.
  • Outlook: Ozon raised its FY21 growth guidance for GMV to 120% from 110%.
  • Ozon reiterated its FY21 capital expenditure plans of RUB 20 billion - RUB 25 billion.
  • Price Action: OZON shares traded lower by 2.07% at $42.49 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

