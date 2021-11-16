 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XpresSpa Registers First Ever Quarter Of Profitability
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:
XpresSpa Registers First Ever Quarter Of Profitability
  • XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue of $26.8 million, primarily due to the recognition of revenue from twelve XpresCheck locations totaling $25.4 million. It reported $0.2 million in revenue last year.
  • The cost of sales increased to $13.7 million from $1.4 million in the prior year. General and administrative expenses rose 18.2% Y/Y to $5.2 million.
  • The operating margin was 26.4%, and operating income for the quarter was $7.1 million versus a loss of $(9.2) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $8.7 million versus $(5.1) million prior year.
  • Net income for the quarter was $5.6 million versus a loss of $(6.1) million last year.
  • "We firmly believe that COVID-19 testing at major U.S. airports will remain an important part of travel, especially international travel, for the foreseeable future," said CEO Doug Satzman.
  • XpresSpa reiterated its long-term revenue target of $500 million by 2025.
  • Price Action: XSPA shares closed higher by 11.68% at $1.53 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XSPA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
XpresSpa Group's Return On Capital Employed Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com