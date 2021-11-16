 Skip to main content

NetEase Shares Gain On Positive Regulatory News, Clocks 19% Revenue Growth In Q3
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 6:12am   Comments
  • NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTESreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18.9% year-on-year to $3.44 billion, topping the consensus of $3.276 billion.
  • Segments and margins: Online game services revenues grew 14.7% Y/Y to $2.5 billion. The gross margin expanded by 90 bps to 64.5%.
  • Net revenues from Youdao Inc (NYSE: DAO) increased 54.8% Y/Y to $215.3 million. The margin expanded by 1,070 bps to 56.6%.
  • Innovative businesses revenue rose 25.7% Y/Y to $761.1 million. The margin contracted 120 bps to 15.6%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per ADS was $0.89.
  • NetEase held $15.3 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $976.6 million in operating cash flow.
  • Dividend: The board approved a dividend of $0.2250 per ADS for Q3.
  • "With strong and steady contributions from our online game services, our total net revenues for the third quarter reached RMB22.2 billion, an increase of 18.9% year-over-year," CEO William Ding said.
  • Positive Regulatory News: The 21st Century Business Herald reported that Beijing might restart online game approvals, driving the stock prices of NetEase higher, Bloomberg reports.
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 6.67% at $118.6 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

