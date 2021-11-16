5 Retail Stocks With Q3 Earnings To Watch This Week

The week of Nov. 15 is a big one for the retail sector with some of the largest retail companies reporting quarterly financial results.

The list includes the largest physical retailer in the U.S., two home improvement retailers and more.

Here are five retail stocks to watch with earnings this week, as highlighted by Benzinga’s top earnings to watch tweet put out each week.

Walmart: Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.40. This is an 8.2% increase over earnings of $1.34 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $140.53 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $135.60 billion.

Shares trade at $146.93 versus a 52-week range of $126.28 to $153.65.

Lowe’s Companies: Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) reports third-quarter financial results before market open Wednesday. Analysts are expecting revenue of $22 billion. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $24.4 billion and second-quarter revenue of $27.6 billion. Last year’s third-quarter revenue was $22.3 billion.

Despite six straight quarterly revenue beats, analysts see revenue declining year-over-year. The conservative guidance could provide a chance for a pop on a beat.

Shares trade at $234.92, near the top of their 52-week range of $146.72 to $239.22.

Target: Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) reports third-quarter financial results before market open Wednesday. Analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $24.6 billion, which would fall in between the $24.2 billion and $25.2 billion reported in the last two quarters. Last year, Target reported third-quarter revenue of $23 billion. The company has beat estimates in six straight quarters.

Target has been gaining market share thanks to its high growth of curbside and delivery orders.

Shares trade near 52-week highs at $265.99 compared to a 52-week range of $158.64 to $267.06.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) will be heavily watched for its third-quarter report Thursday before the market open. Analysts are expecting the company to report third-quarter revenue of $4.3 billion, which includes back-to-school shopping. Kohl’s reported revenue of $3.9 billion in the first quarter and $4.5 billion in the second quarter. The company has a long streak of beating analysts’ estimates.

Shares trade at $58.56 compared to a 52-week range of $22.31 to $64.80.

Macy’s: One of the most anticipated financial results this week will be Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M). The retailer is under pressure from several activist investors to make changes to unlock shareholder value. The company said it's discussing several initiatives and it could unveil them Thursday when it reports third-quarter results before the market open.

Analysts see the company reporting third-quarter revenue of $5.2 billion, versus $4 billion in the previous year’s third quarter. Macy’s has beaten consensus estimates in five straight quarters.

Shares hit new 52-week highs of $31.96 recently. Investors have lofty expectations that Macy’s will outperform estimates and announce new plans. Failure to do so could send shares down.