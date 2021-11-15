Axon Enterprise: Q3 Earnings Insights
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Axon Enterprise their estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $65,547,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axon Enterprise's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.20
|0.2
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.31
|1
|0.4
|Revenue Estimate
|175.15M
|165.89M
|180.96M
|149.83M
|Revenue Actual
|218.79M
|195.02M
|226.14M
|166.44M
