 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Warner Music Shares Trading Higher Monday Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Warner Music Shares Trading Higher Monday Premarket?
  • Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMGreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to $1.38 billion, beating the consensus of $1.35 billion.
  • Recorded Music revenue grew 22% Y/Y to $1.17 billion. Music Publishing increased 21% Y/Y to $205 million, and Digital grew 19% Y/Y to $926 million.
  • Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 30 bps to 15.8% due to strong operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 150 bps to 17.2%.
  • EPS of $0.05 may not be comparable to the consensus of $0.15.
  • Warner Music generated $228 million in operating cash flow and held $499 million in cash and equivalents. 
  • “By delivering for new artists and songwriters, returning superstars, and global legends, we’ve also delivered outstanding results in 2021, CEO Steve Cooper said.
  • Even as certain revenue was impacted by COVID, the strength and resilience of our music propelled us to double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion in 2021,” acting CFO Lou Dickler added.
  • Price action: WMG shares traded higher 3.41% at $50 premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Tyson Foods Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021
Mattel, Warner Music Group Partner With iHeartMedia To launch 'Barbie Radio'
Warner Music Group Corp.: The Winning Streak Continues
CEO And Recorded Music Of Warner Music Group Makes $20M Sale
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com