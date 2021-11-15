Why Are Warner Music Shares Trading Higher Monday Premarket?
- Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to $1.38 billion, beating the consensus of $1.35 billion.
- Recorded Music revenue grew 22% Y/Y to $1.17 billion. Music Publishing increased 21% Y/Y to $205 million, and Digital grew 19% Y/Y to $926 million.
- Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 30 bps to 15.8% due to strong operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 150 bps to 17.2%.
- EPS of $0.05 may not be comparable to the consensus of $0.15.
- Warner Music generated $228 million in operating cash flow and held $499 million in cash and equivalents.
- “By delivering for new artists and songwriters, returning superstars, and global legends, we’ve also delivered outstanding results in 2021, CEO Steve Cooper said.
- Even as certain revenue was impacted by COVID, the strength and resilience of our music propelled us to double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion in 2021,” acting CFO Lou Dickler added.
- Price action: WMG shares traded higher 3.41% at $50 premarket on the last check Monday.
