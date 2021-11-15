 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:55am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) reported a Q3 net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.16 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.05 per share. Its revenue fell 67% to $2.9 million. Vicinity Motor shares dipped 6.6% to $3.94 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to have earned $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.2% to $239.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) reported that its board authorized a share buyback program of up to $3 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.8% to $636.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $23.66 billion before the opening bell. Tyson Foods shares rose 0.4% to $81.52 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

