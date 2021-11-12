 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 10 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 22.99% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ES: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 27.62 shares of Eversource Energy at the time with $100. This investment in ES would have produced an average annual return of 37.34%. Currently, Eversource Energy has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion.

Eversource Energy's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $5,578.3 today based on a price of $82.435 for ES at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

