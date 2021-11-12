 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Third Quarter

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Third Quarter

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 36,012.29 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 15,741.23. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,655.99.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,693,510 cases with around 780,770 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,414,180 cases and 462,690 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,926,520 COVID-19 cases with 610,320 deaths. In total, there were at least 252,785,840 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,098,390 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares gained by 0.7% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), up 6% and Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) up 4%.

In trading on Friday, utilities shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) said its COVID-19 vaccine made a small contribution to earnings in Q3. It expects the shot to move to "modest profitability" on new orders.

AstraZeneca reported quarterly core earnings of $1.08 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.62 per share. Total revenue jumped 50% year-over-year to $9.87 billion, in line with the consensus. In Q3, the Company posted $1.05 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

AstraZeneca reaffirmed its FY21 adjusted EPS guidance at $5.05 - $5.40.

 

Equities Trading UP

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares shot up 43% to $9.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) got a boost, shooting 19% to $7.47 after the company reported third-quarter revenue of $0.962 million and EPS of $0.13. The company had recorded first vehicle revenues during the quarter.

Stran & Company, Inc.. (NASDAQ: STRN) shares were also up, gaining 21% to $5.88. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.15 per unit.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares tumbled 42% to $1.5650 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) were down 40% to $3.9896. Acutus Medical reported third-quarter revenues of $4.6 million, up from $3.2 million a year ago. The non-GAAP loss per share narrowed from 90 cents to 87 cents. The results trailed expectations. Citing COVID-19 related uncertainty, the company lowered its full-year revenues guidance to $17 million to $17.5 million, below the $22.46 million consensus estimates.

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) was down, falling 41% to $6.55. Oncorus reported initial safety, tolerability, immune activation and positive clinical response data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of ONCR-177, its lead viral immunotherapy candidate, at the SITC 2021.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.5% to $80.41, while gold traded down 0.6% to $1,852.20.

Silver traded down 1.3% Friday to $24.985 while copper fell 0.3% to $4.3850.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly flat today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.1% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, French CAC 40 rose 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.1%.

Spain's annual inflation accelerated for a fourth consecutive month to 5.4% in October, while wholesale prices in Germany surged 15.2% year-over-year in October.

Economics

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index dropped to 66.8 in November from 71.7 in October.

The number of job openings fell by 191,000 from a month ago to 10.4 million in September.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 12:10 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AFIB)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2021
Recap: AstraZeneca Q3 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J To Spin-off Consumer Health Business, AstraZeneca Earnings, Embattled Emergent To Buy Back Shares
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Q3; Reaffirms FY21 Guidance
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report
5 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com