Recap: AstraZeneca Q3 Earnings
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AstraZeneca their estimated earnings by 74.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.62, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,288,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AstraZeneca's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.75
|0.68
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.82
|0.54
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|7.36B
|7.08B
|6.97B
|6.65B
|Revenue Actual
|8.22B
|7.32B
|7.41B
|6.58B
