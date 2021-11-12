Recap: AstraZeneca Q3 Earnings

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AstraZeneca their estimated earnings by 74.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.62, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,288,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AstraZeneca's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.75 0.68 0.44 EPS Actual 0.45 0.82 0.54 0.47 Revenue Estimate 7.36B 7.08B 6.97B 6.65B Revenue Actual 8.22B 7.32B 7.41B 6.58B

