Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Blackstone Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 12:04pm
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Blackstone Stock In The Last 5 Years

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.3% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In BX: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.96 shares of Blackstone at the time with $100. This investment in BX would have produced an average annual return of 40.62%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion.

Blackstone's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Blackstone you would have approximately $712.28 today.

In other words, you would have more than 70X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

