If You Invested $100 Over The Past 5 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.35% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In DHI: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.58 shares of D.R. Horton at the time with $100. This investment in DHI would have produced an average annual return of 27.68%. Currently, D.R. Horton has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion.

D.R. Horton's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $359.82 today based on a price of $96.06 for DHI at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

