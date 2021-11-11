A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Following Wednesday's Plunge

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording sharp losses in the prior session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) and Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH).

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 52 points to 36,044.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 16.50 points to 4,658.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 96.25 points to 16,076.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 47,647,740 with around 780,230 deaths. India reported a total of at least 34,401,670 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 21,911,380 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.2% to trade at $82.84 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.1% to trade at $81.40 a barrel. US crude oil inventories increased 1.001 million barrels in the week ending November 5, following a 3.291 million rise in the prior period, the EIA said. US natural-gas supplies surged 7 billion cubic feet last week.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.1% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% while German DAX 30 gained 0.2%. The Eurozone economy is expected to expand at a faster rate of 5% this year, up from 4.8% projected in July, the European Commission said. Business investment in the UK rose 0.4% quarter-over-quarter in the July-September period, while industrial production dropped 0.4% in September. The British economy grew 0.6% mom in September versus a revised 0.2% in August. The UK trade deficit increased to GBP 2.8 billion in September.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.59%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.01% and China’s Shanghai Composite climbed 1.15%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%, while India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.7%. Australia's unemployment rate climbed to 5.2% in October from 4.6% a month ago. Producer prices in Japan increased by 8.0% year-over-year in September.

Broker Recommendation

Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $100 price target.

Beyond Meat shares dipped 19% to $76.58 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter. Disney saw its average revenue per user decline again for Disney+ to $4.12, down 9% year-over-year, with a higher number of Hotstar discounted international plans priced in.

(NYSE: DIS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter. Disney saw its average revenue per user decline again for Disney+ to $4.12, down 9% year-over-year, with a higher number of Hotstar discounted international plans priced in. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold about $4.83 billion worth of the automaker's shares, as per Friday's closing price of $1,067.95, this week as part of a plan that was set in motion a couple of months in advance.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold about $4.83 billion worth of the automaker's shares, as per Friday's closing price of $1,067.95, this week as part of a plan that was set in motion a couple of months in advance. Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.

(NASDAQ: BYND) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. The city of Philadelphia launched its own blockchain initiative aiming to integrate distributed ledger technology with the municipal government.

