Beyond Meat: Q3 Earnings Insights
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Beyond Meat their estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.87 versus an estimate of $-0.39, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,996,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Beyond Meat's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.19
|-0.13
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.31
|-0.42
|-0.34
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|142.62M
|113.67M
|103.21M
|132.18M
|Revenue Actual
|149.43M
|108.16M
|101.94M
|94.44M
