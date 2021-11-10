 Skip to main content

Arcos Dorados Stock Gains As Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCOreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 55.5% year-on-year, to $725.84 million, beating the analyst consensus of $676.95 million.
  • Systemwide comparable sales grew 56.6% Y/Y and rose 16.5% on a 2-year basis.
  • The operating margin was 7%, and operating income for the quarter was $50.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $89.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4%, up 220 basis points versus 3Q19.
  • EPS of $0.12 beat the analyst consensus of $0.06.
  • The company held $206.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ARCO shares are trading higher by 7.57% at $5.26 on the last check Wednesday.

