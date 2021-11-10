Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Applied Materials Stock In The Last 5 Years

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.52% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AMAT: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.45 shares of Applied Materials at the time with $100. This investment in AMAT would have produced an average annual return of 38.91%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion.

Applied Materials's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $554.62 today based on a price of $153.185 for AMAT at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

