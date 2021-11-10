 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning HCA Healthcare Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning HCA Healthcare Stock In The Last 5 Years

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.82% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In HCA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.39 shares of HCA Healthcare at the time with $100. This investment in HCA would have produced an average annual return of 27.21%. Currently, HCA Healthcare has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion.

HCA Healthcare's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $345.3 today based on a price of $246.705 for HCA at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

