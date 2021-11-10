 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; US Inflation Rate Increases To 6.2%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; US Inflation Rate Increases To 6.2%

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.07% to 36,293.80 while the NASDAQ fell 0.23% to 15,850.04. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.05% to 4,682.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,536,530 cases with around 778,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,386,780 cases and 461,820 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,897,020 COVID-19 cases with 609,810 deaths. In total, there were at least 251,726,650 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,082,970 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares gained by 0.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN), up 24% and Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) up 29%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 1.1%.

Top Headline

The annual inflation rate rose to 6.2% in October, recording the highest level since November of 1990. Analysts were expecting a reading of 5.8%. The core CPI rose 0.6% month-over-month in October following a 0.2% increase in September.

Equities Trading UP

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares shot up 104% to $11.06. The company, on Tuesday evening, made a presentation on intra-arterial chemotherapy as a potential innovative treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) got a boost, shooting 29% to $41.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares were also up, gaining 28% to $61.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares tumbled 33% to $1.42 after the company announced an offering of 51.5 million ADSs at $1.75 per ADS.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) were down 30% to $8.30 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 1.2 million shares at $8 per share.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) was down, falling 28% to $6.14 after the company reported top-line results of Phase 1b clinical trial for YTX-7739 in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $83.80, while gold traded down 0.3% to $1,825.40.

Silver traded down 0.5% Wednesday to $24.205 while copper fell 0.1% to $4.3675.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.6% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, French CAC 40 fell 0.3% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.2%.

Italy’s industrial production rose 0.1% from a month ago in September, while annual inflation rate in Germany increased to 4.5% in October, recording the highest level since August of 1993.

Economics

The annual inflation rate rose to 6.2% in October, recording the highest level since November of 1990. Analysts were expecting a reading of 5.8%. The core CPI rose 0.6% month-over-month in October following a 0.2% increase in September.

US initial jobless claims fell to 267,000 in the week ending November 6th, from a revised 271,000 in the prior period.

Wholesale inventories increased 1.4% month-over-month to $742.2 billion in September.

The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget report for October is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCRB + HSDT)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Seres Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Regeneron Ink COVID-19 Drug Deal With US, Regulatory Setback For Calliditas, Theravance To Cut 75% Jobs, 4 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com