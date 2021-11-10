 Skip to main content

United-Guardian Clocks 36% Revenue Growth In Q3
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 10:56am   Comments
  • United-Guardian Inc (NASDAQ: UGreported third-quarter FY21 sales of $3.18 million, a 36.1% year-on-year growth.
  • Operating expenses declined 7% Y/Y to $0.46 million. Total costs and expenses increased to $1.9 million.
  • The operating margin was 39.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 68.5% to $1.3 million.
  • EPS was $0.22 versus $0.16 in Q3 FY20.
  • "As the impact of the global pandemic continues to lessen, and as we continue to introduce new products into both the cosmetic and medical markets, we are hopeful that our sales will continue to increase into 2022. We are confident that despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, we will end the year with financial results that will be significantly better than in 2020," said President Ken Globus.
  • Price Action: UG shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $14.04 on the last check Wednesday.

