Neonode: Q3 Earnings Insights

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neonode their estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $533,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neonode's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.12 -0.09 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.14 -0.11 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 1.81M 1.83M 1.61M 1.00M Revenue Actual 1.72M 1.67M 2.44M 1.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.