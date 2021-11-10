 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Neonode: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Neonode: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neonode their estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $533,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neonode's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.12 -0.09 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.14 -0.11 -0.16
Revenue Estimate 1.81M 1.83M 1.61M 1.00M
Revenue Actual 1.72M 1.67M 2.44M 1.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NEON)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Neonode Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com