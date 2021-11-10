 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Poshmark Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
Why Poshmark Shares Are Falling Today

Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) is trading significantly lower Wednesday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

Poshmark reported a quarterly earnings loss of 9 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $79.65 million, which came in below the estimate of $82.69 million.

Poshmark expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $80 million to $82 million versus the estimate of $85.18 million.

"Next month marks a decade since Poshmark's founding, sparking a new era that puts social engagement and sustainability at the forefront of the shopping experience. Our asset-light model, which is both adaptable and responsive to changing consumer demands and insulated from supply chain disruption, is uniquely positioned to thrive in the current environment," said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms weighed in on the stock following Poshmark's financial results:

  • William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart downgraded Poshmark from an Outperform rating to a Market Perform rating.
  • MKM Partners analyst Roxanne Meyer downgraded Poshmark from a Buy rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $50 to $21.
  • Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained Poshmark with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $49 to $29.

See Also: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Innovative Industrial Properties, Nokia And More

POSH Price Action: Poshmark is making new 52-week lows during Wednesday's trading session.

The stock was down 28.20% at $17.61 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for POSH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Nov 2021MKM PartnersDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2021William BlairDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for POSH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (POSH)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 10, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Innovative Industrial Properties, Nokia And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Manish ChandraEarnings News Guidance Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MURMKM PartnersMaintains37.0
NVDAB of A SecuritiesMaintains340.0
APAMKM PartnersMaintains36.0
GOMKM PartnersMaintains26.0
TTWOMKM PartnersMaintains200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com