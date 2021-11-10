Recap: Affimed Q3 Earnings

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Affimed their estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,109,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Affimed's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.120 -0.02 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.19 0.012 -0.20 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 7.67M 9.57M 18.82M 8.93M Revenue Actual 11.69M 14.06M 11.62M 12.32M

