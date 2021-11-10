Recap: Affimed Q3 Earnings
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Affimed their estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,109,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Affimed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.120
|-0.02
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|0.012
|-0.20
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|7.67M
|9.57M
|18.82M
|8.93M
|Revenue Actual
|11.69M
|14.06M
|11.62M
|12.32M
