Recap: Kornit Digital Q3 Earnings
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kornit Digital reported in-line EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.24, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $29,277,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kornit Digital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.13
|0.22
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.16
|0.24
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|77.44M
|62.82M
|62.01M
|55.14M
|Revenue Actual
|81.67M
|66.12M
|72.29M
|57.39M
