Recap: Kornit Digital Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Recap: Kornit Digital Q3 Earnings

 

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kornit Digital reported in-line EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.24, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $29,277,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kornit Digital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.13 0.22 0.13
EPS Actual 0.22 0.16 0.24 0.18
Revenue Estimate 77.44M 62.82M 62.01M 55.14M
Revenue Actual 81.67M 66.12M 72.29M 57.39M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

