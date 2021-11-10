 Skip to main content

Codex DNA Clocks Q3 Sales Growth Of 75%; Acquires Eton Bioscience For $13M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 6:59am   Comments
Codex DNA Clocks Q3 Sales Growth Of 75%; Acquires Eton Bioscience For $13M
  • Codex DNA Inc's (NASDAQ: DNAYQ3 revenues increased 75% Y/Y to $2.8 million. The total fell short of the consensus Wall Street estimate of $2.93 million.
  • Q3 was the first full quarter for Codex as a public company. The firm completed a $122.7 million initial public offering in June.
  • The EPS loss lowered to $(0.34) from $(0.89), but missing the consensus of $(0.28).
  • Codex DNA had $109.8 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Codex has acquired Eton Bioscience, a startup that offers synthetic biology products and services, including DNA sequencing and oligo synthesis, for $13 million in cash.
  • With the acquisition, Codex expects to accelerate the growth of its BioXp synthetic biology benchtop system.
  • Eton Bioscience, founded in 2003 and privately held, generated $5.1 million in revenues for the nine months ended September 30. 
  • Price Action: DNAY shares are up 0.11% at $9.29 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

