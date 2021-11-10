 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Active Buyers Help Fiverr Clock 42% Revenue Growth In Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 5:25am   Comments
Share:
Active Buyers Help Fiverr Clock 42% Revenue Growth In Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook
  • Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRRreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $74.3 million, beating the consensus of $71.1 million.
  • Active buyers increased 33% Y/Y to 4.1 million, Spend per buyer rose 20% Y/Y to $234. Take rate expanded by 140 bps to 28.4%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin remained flat at 84.4%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps to 9.8%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beat the consensus loss of $(0.01).
  • Fiverr generated $9.7 million in operating cash flow and held $553.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Fiverr sees Q4 revenue of $74.5 million - $77.5 million, above the consensus of $72.8 million.
  • Fiverr raised FY21 revenue outlook from $280 million - $288 million to $292.4 million - $295.4 million, above the consensus of $287.4 million.
  • Price Action: FVRR shares traded higher by 13.6% at $182.9 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FVRR)

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fiverr International
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2021
Fiverr Acquires Online Education Company CreativeLive For Undisclosed Terms
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com