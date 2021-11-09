CPSI: Q3 Earnings Insights
CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CPSI their estimated earnings by 6.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.63, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,758,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 6.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CPSI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.55
|0.70
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.64
|0.55
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|67.06M
|67.57M
|69.33M
|63.88M
|Revenue Actual
|68.53M
|68.00M
|66.85M
|68.33M
