CPSI: Q3 Earnings Insights

CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CPSI their estimated earnings by 6.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.63, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,758,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 6.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CPSI's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.55 0.70 0.52 EPS Actual 0.75 0.64 0.55 0.67 Revenue Estimate 67.06M 67.57M 69.33M 63.88M Revenue Actual 68.53M 68.00M 66.85M 68.33M

