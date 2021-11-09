SailPoint Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
SailPoint Technologies their estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $16,097,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 8.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SailPoint Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0
|0
|0.1
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|99.24M
|91.19M
|94.54M
|83.61M
|Revenue Actual
|102.49M
|90.76M
|103.34M
|94.01M
