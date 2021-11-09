 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fulgent Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Fulgent Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fulgent Genetics their estimated earnings by 24.62%, reporting an EPS of $4.05 versus an estimate of $3.25, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $126,152,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 11.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fulgent Genetics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.81 5.86 4.05 0.55
EPS Actual 2.55 6.59 6.20 2.08
Revenue Estimate 197.34M 321.51M 199.44M 48.46M
Revenue Actual 153.62M 359.43M 294.98M 101.72M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FLGT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
Fulgent Genetics's Return on Invested Capital Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings