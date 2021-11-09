Fulgent Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Fulgent Genetics their estimated earnings by 24.62%, reporting an EPS of $4.05 versus an estimate of $3.25, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $126,152,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 11.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fulgent Genetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.81
|5.86
|4.05
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|2.55
|6.59
|6.20
|2.08
|Revenue Estimate
|197.34M
|321.51M
|199.44M
|48.46M
|Revenue Actual
|153.62M
|359.43M
|294.98M
|101.72M
