Fulgent Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fulgent Genetics their estimated earnings by 24.62%, reporting an EPS of $4.05 versus an estimate of $3.25, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $126,152,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 11.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fulgent Genetics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.81 5.86 4.05 0.55 EPS Actual 2.55 6.59 6.20 2.08 Revenue Estimate 197.34M 321.51M 199.44M 48.46M Revenue Actual 153.62M 359.43M 294.98M 101.72M

