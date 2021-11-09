Recap: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 51.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22,987,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ligand Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.12 0.99 0.98 EPS Actual 1.63 1.41 1.62 1.04 Revenue Estimate 70.41M 62.85M 54.09M 44.36M Revenue Actual 84.67M 55.15M 69.99M 41.85M

