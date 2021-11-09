Hain Celestial Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
- Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year, to $454.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $442.59 million.
- Net sales from North America decreased 5% Y/Y, and International sales declined 13%.
- Adjusted gross margin for the quarter fell 24 basis points Y/Y to 23.9%. The gross margin contracted 72 basis points to 23.2%.
- The operating margin was 5.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $25.5 million versus $3.3 million last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $47.3 million decreased 13.8% Y/Y with an adjusted EBITDA margin decline of 61 basis points to 10.4%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.25 beat the analyst consensus of $0.24.
- The company held $28.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Outlook: Hain Celestial continues to expect FY22 adjusted net sales growth in low single-digit, modest adjusted gross margin expansion, and mid to high single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth.
- Price Action: HAIN shares are trading higher by 4.21% at $47.77 on the last check Tuesday.
