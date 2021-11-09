Here's How Much $1000 Invested In MarketAxess Holdings 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 16.35% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MKTX: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 71.94 shares of MarketAxess Holdings at the time with $1,000. This investment in MKTX would have produced an average annual return of 24.72%. Currently, MarketAxess Holdings has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion.

MarketAxess Holdings's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in MarketAxess Holdings you would have approximately $32,497.61 today.

In other words, you would have more than 30X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro